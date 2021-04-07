Void Vator Premiere New Track & Music Video "Great Fear Rising" From Upcoming New Album
Thrash metal trio Void Vator premiere a new track & music video titled "Great Fear Rising", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The full length will be out in stores April 23, 2021 via Ripple Music.
Check out now "Great Fear Rising" below.
