Beaten To Death Premiere New Music Video For "Hallway To Hell" From Latest Album "Laat maar, ik verhuis naar het bos"
Norwegian grindcore band Beaten To Death premiere a new music video for "Hallway To Hell", taken from their latest album "Laat maar, ik verhuis naar het bos", which was released past September.
