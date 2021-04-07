Sylvatica Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Helios" From Upcoming New Album "Ashes and Snow"

Danish melodic death metal outfit Sylvatica premiere a new song and lyric video called "Helios", taken from their upcoming new album "Ashes and Snow". The full-length will be co-released on April 20th by Satanath Records and Pest Records.

Check out now "Helios" below.



