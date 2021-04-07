Abigorum Premiere New Song "Vergessene Stille" From Upcoming New Album
Epic black/doom metal duo Abigorum premiere a new song entitled "Vergessene Stille", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be co-released on April 13th via Satanath Records (Russia), Duplicate Records (Norway) and Black Blood Records (Germany).
A cassette edition (50 copies) will be released by Dutch label Void Wanderer Productions (Netherlands).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hammerhedd Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Sylvatica Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Helios"
0 Comments on "Abigorum Premiere New Song 'Vergessene Stille'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.