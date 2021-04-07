Abigorum Premiere New Song "Vergessene Stille" From Upcoming New Album

Epic black/doom metal duo Abigorum premiere a new song entitled "Vergessene Stille", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be co-released on April 13th via Satanath Records (Russia), Duplicate Records (Norway) and Black Blood Records (Germany).

A cassette edition (50 copies) will be released by Dutch label Void Wanderer Productions (Netherlands).



