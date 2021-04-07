Hammerhedd Premiere New Music Video For “Foundation”
Teen thrash metal trio Hammerhedd premiere a new music video for “Foundation“. The track is off the group’s recently released debut full length “Grand Currents“.
Comment the band:
“Our new single ‘Foundation‘ is hard-hitting, fast, and jam-packed with riffs. It’s the most in-your-face, straightforward, bludgeoning track in our catalog, and the music video portrays that perfectly. The song is a perfect agent for our new album, ‘Grand Currents‘, which is out now and available to pre-order on vinyl!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Polaris Premiere New Music Video For “Vagabond”
- Next Article:
Abigorum Premiere New Song "Vergessene Stille"
0 Comments on "Hammerhedd Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.