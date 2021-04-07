Hammerhedd Premiere New Music Video For “Foundation”

Teen thrash metal trio Hammerhedd premiere a new music video for “Foundation“. The track is off the group’s recently released debut full length “Grand Currents“.

Comment the band:

“Our new single ‘Foundation‘ is hard-hitting, fast, and jam-packed with riffs. It’s the most in-your-face, straightforward, bludgeoning track in our catalog, and the music video portrays that perfectly. The song is a perfect agent for our new album, ‘Grand Currents‘, which is out now and available to pre-order on vinyl!”