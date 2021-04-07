Polaris Premiere New Music Video For “Vagabond” - Announce Australian Tour
Polaris premiere a new Kez Ellis-Jones directed music video for “Vagabond“ taken from their latest album, 2020’s “The Death Of Me“.
In other news, the band announce an Australian tour for this summer with Deadlights joining them as support act. The dates for that run can be seen below:
06/10 Geelong, AUS – Wool Exchange
06/11 Mt Evelyn, AUS – The York
06/12 Frankston, AUS – Pier Live
06/13 South Morang, AUS – Commercial Hotel
06/16 Cairns, AUS – Edge Hill Tavern
06/17 Airlie Beach, AUS – Magnums
06/18 Gladstone, AUS – Harvey Road Tavern
06/19 Sunshine Coast, AUS – Eleven Dive Bar
06/20 Gold Coast, AUS – Coolangatta Hotel
06/23 Canberra, AUS – The Basement
06/24 Penrith, AUS – Panthers
06/25 Newcastle, AUS – Cambridge Hotel
06/26 Wollongong, AUS – Uni Bar
