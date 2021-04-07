Polaris Premiere New Music Video For “Vagabond” - Announce Australian Tour

Polaris premiere a new Kez Ellis-Jones directed music video for “Vagabond“ taken from their latest album, 2020’s “The Death Of Me“.





In other news, the band announce an Australian tour for this summer with Deadlights joining them as support act. The dates for that run can be seen below:

06/10 Geelong, AUS – Wool Exchange

06/11 Mt Evelyn, AUS – The York

06/12 Frankston, AUS – Pier Live

06/13 South Morang, AUS – Commercial Hotel

06/16 Cairns, AUS – Edge Hill Tavern

06/17 Airlie Beach, AUS – Magnums

06/18 Gladstone, AUS – Harvey Road Tavern

06/19 Sunshine Coast, AUS – Eleven Dive Bar

06/20 Gold Coast, AUS – Coolangatta Hotel

06/23 Canberra, AUS – The Basement

06/24 Penrith, AUS – Panthers

06/25 Newcastle, AUS – Cambridge Hotel

06/26 Wollongong, AUS – Uni Bar