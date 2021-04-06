Subway To Sally Announces New Live DVD/Blu Ray "Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark"

Chart-breaking German folk rock institution Subway To Sally demonstrate their exceptional live presence once more, carving a unique stage experience in stone with the upcoming release, "Eisheilige Nacht - Back to Lindenpark," out on BluRay/DVD/CD on June 18, 2021 via Napalm Records.

In an intimate setting, the Potsdam based unit drops a colorful bunch of songs taken off their multifaceted discography and invites its listeners to be part of an exciting adventure! Supported by many great artists, Subway To Sally created an unforgettable evening that offers numerous surprises and specials neither seen nor heard until now, with the unveiling of a new live video “Veitstanz (2014 Version)”. Members of Saltatio Mortis, Schandmaul and Feuerschwanz, as well as Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost), MajorVoice and Patty Gurdy join Subway To Sally on stage for an outstanding version of the song.

"Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark" will be available as a deluxe bundle (incl. deluxe fan gym bag, mediabook, pendant, lanyard, pass - limited to 300 copies), LP Gatefold Black, BD/DVD/2-CD mediabook and digital album formats, and serves as harbinger for all those great live performances that are about to come!

Subway To Sally on "Eisheilige Nacht - Back to Lindenpark":

"After 11 years of our 'Eisheilige Nacht-tradition,' we definitely did not want that 2020 will be seen as a red 'X' in the history of our festival series. So we thought about how we could provide our fans with the Eisheilige Nacht feeling at their homes, when we weren't allowed to tour ourselves. An online concert wasn't enough for us: Eisheilige Nacht is not only about meeting friends, but also being a highlight of the year - with several befriended bands performing live on stage. We wanted to implement all of this in one experience. We wanted to record this very special event where the Eisheilige Nacht originally began. Instead of playing a concert in an empty hall, we used the size of the hall, lined up in a circle and placed our guest musicians into our midst. This created new insights that have never been seen before in any Subway To Sally concert film! We are very pleased that we can now, as requested by countless fans, record this event for eternity as a special concert film!"

"Eisheilige Nacht - Back to Lindenpark" tracklisting:

CD 1

1. Intro

2. Messias

3. Königin der Käfer

4. Unsterblich

5. Imperator Rex Graecourm

6. Dein Anblick

7. Kleid aus Rosen

8. Das Elfte Gebot

9. Sieben

10. Kalte Winde

11. Minne (FAUN Version)

12. Henkersbraut

13. Falscher Heiland

14. Tanz auf dem Vulkan

CD 2

1. Drag Me to Hell

2. Island

3. Kein Meer zu Tief

4. Arme Ellen Schmitt

5. Eisblumen

6. Sie tanzt allein

7. IX

8. Veitstanz (2014 Version)

9. Grausame Schwester

10. Alles was das Herz will

11. Aufgewacht

12. Ausgeträumt

13. Outro

14. Julia und die Räuber

This unique experience will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe-Bundle (incl. Deluxe Fan Gym Bag, Mediabook, Pendant, Lanyard, Pass) – strictly limited to 300 copies

- BD/DVD/2-CD Mediabook (vertical format)

- 3-LP Gatefold BLACK (incl. DVD)

- Digital Album