Interview
Marianas Rest Discusses New Album "Fata Morgana," "Glow From The Edge" Music Video And Finnish Culture
Since the turn of the millennium, Finland has become one of the world's biggest exponents for metal and rock music. We've seen such bands as Nightwish, Children Of Bodom and Korpiklaani emerge as global metal stars this century and there's always a steady stream of amazing music coming from the small nation to guarantee Finland's place as a metal home for years to come. Recently, a sextet from Kotka, the country's twelth biggest city, by the name of Marianas Rest unleashed their third full length album, "Fata Morgana" and praise has beeen coming thick and fast.
This leviathan of a record, deep and dark with plenty of atmosphere, may well be something of a "best of" for the band, combining the greatest elements of the previous two albums, "Horror Vacui" and "Ruins" to forge an extremely heavy slab of metal, which the group claims "embodies the Finnish melancholy." To find out more about the album, I caught up with the band and found out all the details behind, "Fata Morgana," its amazing artwork, the "Glow From The Edge" music video and what exactly "Finnish melancholy" is. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
