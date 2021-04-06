Red Fang Premiere New Song & Music Video "Arrows" From Upcoming New Album

Red Fang premiere a new song and music video "Arrows", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. "Arrows" will be out in stores May 28, 2021 via Relapse Records. The music video was directed by Whitey McConnaughy.





Says guitarist/singer Bryan Giles:

“It was so gratifying to put these songs on tape with Funk! It felt very comfortable with a loose schedule. We didn’t take it one song at a time, but added guitars, vocals, or general weirdness whenever an idea sprang to mind. We busted out a hurdy gurdy! It was that fun. Long live Rock!!”

Addis vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam:

“WOW! We are SO EXCITED to finally release this record to the world! We finished the album way back in December 2019 and then… something happened that is not worth discussing… Making this record felt totally loose and easy. It felt like we were just doing whatever the fuck we wanted, and not overthinking anything. That attitude reminded me a lot of what it felt like to make Murder the Mountains. The result doesn’t sound anything like MTM, but it has more of that vibe.”