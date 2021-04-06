71TonMan Premiere New Song "Peace Is Slavery" From Upcoming New Album "War Is Peace // Peace Is Slavery"
71TonMan premiere a new song called "Peace Is Slavery", taken from their upcoming new album "War Is Peace // Peace Is Slavery", which will be out in stores July 9 via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Peace Is Slavery" below.
