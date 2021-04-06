Lucifuge Premiere New Track "Black Light of the Evening Star" From Upcoming New Album "Infernal Power (Dying Victims)"
Germany’s blackened thrash band Lucifuge premiere a new track named "Black Light of the Evening Star", taken from their upcoming new album "Infernal Power (Dying Victims)". The new effort will be released on April 30th via Dying Victims Productions.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
She Said Destroy Premiere New Single "Succession"
- Next Article:
71TonMan Premiere New Song "Peace Is Slavery"
0 Comments on "Lucifuge Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.