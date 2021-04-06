She Said Destroy Premiere New Single "Succession" From Upcoming New Album
Norway’s experimental atmospheric black metal entity She Said Destroy premiere a new single titled "Succession". Check out the track streaming below, and look out for the full-length album later this year.
Tells the group’s singer Anders:
“The upcoming album is composed of several song cycles written between 2007 and 2019, and “Succession” is a song that lyrically encapsulates the theme of the whole album:
To question what will become of the world and what our successors will be left to struggle with after we are gone.
To refrain from being to ourselves the world entire.
To confront our own shortcomings and strive for betterness through love and humility.
To find hope even when there seemingly is nothing left to believe in.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Seputus Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album
- Next Article:
Lucifuge Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "She Said Destroy Premiere New Single 'Succession'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.