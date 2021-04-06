She Said Destroy Premiere New Single "Succession" From Upcoming New Album

Norway’s experimental atmospheric black metal entity She Said Destroy premiere a new single titled "Succession". Check out the track streaming below, and look out for the full-length album later this year.





Tells the group’s singer Anders:

“The upcoming album is composed of several song cycles written between 2007 and 2019, and “Succession” is a song that lyrically encapsulates the theme of the whole album:

To question what will become of the world and what our successors will be left to struggle with after we are gone.

To refrain from being to ourselves the world entire.

To confront our own shortcomings and strive for betterness through love and humility.

To find hope even when there seemingly is nothing left to believe in.”