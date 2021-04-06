Seputus (Pyrrhon, Etc.) Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Phantom Indigo"

Psychedelic and dissonant black/death metal outfit Seputus (Pyrrhon, etc.) premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Phantom Indigo", which will be out on June 4 via Willowtip.

Check out now "Phantom Indigo" below.