Seputus (Pyrrhon, Etc.) Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Phantom Indigo"
Psychedelic and dissonant black/death metal outfit Seputus (Pyrrhon, etc.) premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Phantom Indigo", which will be out on June 4 via Willowtip.
Check out now "Phantom Indigo" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nivatakavachas: Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
She Said Destroy Premiere New Single "Succession"
0 Comments on "Seputus Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.