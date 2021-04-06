Nivatakavachas Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Ascraedunum"
Swiss atmospheric death metal band Nivatakavachas premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new record "Ascraedunum". Ther album will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Azif Records (Switzerland)later today.
Check out now "Ascraedunum" in its entirety below.
