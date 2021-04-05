Ossaert Premiere New Track "De Geest en de Vervoering" From Upcoming New Album "Pelgrimsoord"
Dutch black metal unit Ossaert premiere a new track called "De Geest en de Vervoering", taken from their upcoming new album "Pelgrimsoord". It's the band's second outing and will see the light of day on June 4th via Argento Records and Wolves of Hades.
Check out now "De Geest en de Vervoering" below.
