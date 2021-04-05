Sordide Premiere New Single "Je n’ai nul pays" From Forthcoming New Album "Les Idées Blanches"
French black metal band Sordide premiere a new single named "Je n’ai nul pays", taken from their impending new album "Les Idées Blanches", which will be out in stores June 4, 2021 via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre Productions.

