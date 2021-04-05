Odal Premiere New Track "Der kalte Nächte Atem" From Upcoming New Album "Welten Mutter"
German black metal band Odal premiere a new track titled "Der kalte Nächte Atem" off their forthcoming new album "Welten Mutter". The record is set for release on April 23rd via Eisenwald Records.
