Ereb Altor Premiere New Song "The Twilight Ship" From Upcoming New Album "Eldens Boning"
Swedish viking metal act Ereb Altor premiere a new song entitled "The Twilight Ship", taken from their upcoming vinyl-only 12'' EP "Eldens Boning". The EP will be out in stores YYYXXX via Hammerheart Records.
Check out now "The Twilight Ship" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Endseeker: On Top With "Mount Carcass"
- Next Article:
Odal Premiere New Track "Der kalte Nächte Atem"
0 Comments on "Ereb Altor Premiere New Song 'The Twilight Ship'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.