Interview
Endseeker Guitarist Ben Liepelt Talks About New Album "Mount Carcass," The Pandemic, "Unholy Rites" Video And More
As mentioned in the introduction to our recent interview with Cannibal Corpse, death metal has remained a huge presence in the metal world ever since the likes of Obituary, Death and Morbid Angel gained attention. Its impact and popularity remains as strong today as ever and as such, we're still seeing new and awesome death metal bands emerge all over the globe. One such group is Endseeker, the Hamburg quintet who on April 16th will be releasing their third album, "Mount Carcass" into the world.
The five piece from Germany have already garnered praise for their previous albums, "Flesh Hammer Prophecy" and "The Harvest," but "Mount Carcass" could be set to eclipse them both if the single, "Unholy Rites" is anything to go by. To find out more about what could well be one of the most intriguing death metal albums of the year, I caught up with guitarist Ben Liepelt to discover the meanings behind the songs, the album artwork, how the pandemic affected the creation and recording of the record and much more. You can watch the conversation in full below.
