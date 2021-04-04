Exclusive

Archemoron Premiere New Song "Thronos" From Upcoming New Album "Flagellum I"

Archemoron have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Thronos", taken from their impending new album "Flagellum I". The record will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Pluton's Rising Productions (Poland) on April 21st.

Check out now "Thronos" below.