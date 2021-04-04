Veile (Mayhem, Incantation, The Monolith Deathcult, Devilment Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Unwelcome"

Blackened horror metal band Veile - featuring guitarist Charles Edward Alexander Hedger (Mayhem, etc.), drummer Frank Skillpero (The Monolith Deathcult, Incantation) and vocalist Anabelle (Devilment) - premiere a new song and music video called "The Unwelcome". The single is the first "of a series of dark and unsettling compositions, haunting orchestrations and an unseen spectacle of multidimensional, sometimes nearly psychotic vocal outbursts", say the band.

Check out now "The Unwelcome" below.