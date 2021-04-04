Veile (Mayhem, Incantation, The Monolith Deathcult, Devilment Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Unwelcome"
Blackened horror metal band Veile - featuring guitarist Charles Edward Alexander Hedger (Mayhem, etc.), drummer Frank Skillpero (The Monolith Deathcult, Incantation) and vocalist Anabelle (Devilment) - premiere a new song and music video called "The Unwelcome". The single is the first "of a series of dark and unsettling compositions, haunting orchestrations and an unseen spectacle of multidimensional, sometimes nearly psychotic vocal outbursts", say the band.
Check out now "The Unwelcome" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Phreneticum Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Archemoron Premiere New Song "Thronos"
0 Comments on "Veile (Mayhem, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.