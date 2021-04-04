Phreneticum Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut Album "Der Stille Zerfall"



German black metal band Phreneticum premiere the full-album stream of the band's debut album "Der Stille Zerfall", which will co-released later today by Satanath Records (Russia) and Onism Productions (United Kingdom).

Check out now "Der Stille Zerfall" in its entirety below.



