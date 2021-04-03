Troberoth Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Fallen Angel"

Costa Rican thrash metal quartet Troberoth premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Fallen Angel". The effort was released by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Sanatorio Records (Costa Rica) on April 2nd, 2021.

Check out now "Fallen Angel" in its entirety below.



