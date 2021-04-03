As I Lay Dying Guitarist Phil Sgrosso Premieres Solo Debut Single “Micro“

Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)

As I Lay Dying guitarist Phil Sgrosso's new solo project Apathian premiere their debut single called “Micro“, streaming online below.

Tells Sgrosso of the project:

“I was at somewhat of a creative low point when COVID-19 hit in early 2020. I had been on the road for 6 months with minimal breaks in between so I was feeling pretty exhausted. I was somewhat excited for things to slow down when the lockdowns began happening but it didn’t really work out that way as I only became more anxious being limited by a lack of travel and stimulation from playing shows. Forming the Apathian side project and writing ‘Micro‘ lifted me out of my creative lull developing a newfound excitement for creating something different than anything I’d ever done before.

The limitation of being only instrumental kept me trying to do as much I could to keep the listener’s attention throughout while also keeping the energy progressing naturally until the very end. I feel like writing ‘Micro‘ with an 8 string created a lot more opportunities with the expanded tuning range, I had this excited sense of heaviness again. It’s been a very fulfilling experience for me, especially during such an uncertain time.

This was my first time working with Monte Legaspi on a music video and I was floored by his effort and execution. I wanted the video to be 100% concept and to tell a story rooted more in dystopian science fiction, that was sort of the vision I had while writing the music. From there Monte was able to create something that worked cohesively with the attitude and energy of the music. He exceeded my expectations for what’s possible with visual effects, by far.”