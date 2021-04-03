Goregäng (The Absence, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Long Live The Grime”

Band Photo: The Absence (?)

Death metal band Goregäng - featuring Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence/Inhuman Condition) - premiere the title track to their impending EP “Long Live The Grime“. The effort is slated for an April 30th release date by Listenable Insanity Records.