Goregäng (The Absence, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Long Live The Grime”
Death metal band Goregäng - featuring Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence/Inhuman Condition) - premiere the title track to their impending EP “Long Live The Grime“. The effort is slated for an April 30th release date by Listenable Insanity Records.
