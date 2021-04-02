Napalm Death Extends Deal With Century Media Records

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

UK Grindcore pioneers Napalm Death have recently signed a new deal with Century Media Records, extending the long-running co-operation between the parties once more.

Napalm Death vocalist Mark "Barney" Greenway commented: "Very happy to let people know that we have put pen to paper and taken the plunge with Century Media again. Crucial to Napalm Death was that we continued to retain artistic and creative control and also continue to have a determining voice in how our music is used – and, equally as importantly, isn’t used. The people we have consistently worked with down the years at Century Media have always been extremely attuned to this, and we have never experienced anything like the heavy hand of suffocating commercial pressure that can be inherent in this kind of relationship and lead to crappy creative outcomes. Looking forward to sonically bending more minds with their help."

Philipp Schulte, Director Century Media Records Europe, also checked in with the following comment: "Napalm Death and Century Media Records have gone a long way together already, so it makes us very happy continuing as the band’s partner for the years ahead. The value of artistic freedom and creativity has always been of profound significance for Napalm Death. It was the key to becoming and staying one of the most important bands – then and now. We take this very seriously. Thanks to the band for their trust. We are looking forward to this extended strong partnership."

In other news, Century Media Records are now making two of the group’s outstanding albums from their ample catalogue available physically again in their standard versions: "Time Waits For No Slave" (2009) and "Utilitarian" (2012) will be released as LP on 180g vinyl and as Jewelcase CD on June 4th, 2021.