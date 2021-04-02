At The Gates To Release New Album "The Nightmare Of Being" In July

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers At The Gates have recently completed the recordings and preparations for their upcoming new studio album and can now reveal that it will be entitled "The Nightmare Of Being" and that it will be released on July 2nd, 2021!

While main parts for "The Nightmare Of Being" were recorded in several different Swedish studios - Drums at Studio Gröndal with Jens Bogren, guitars and bass with Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studio and vocals at Welfare Sounds with Per Stålberg -, the album was mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios (Amon Amarth, Opeth, Kreator, etc.) by Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with At The Gates on their "At War With Reality" comeback album in 2014. The album’s visual concept was developed by artist Eva Nahon.

At The Gates vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant checked in with the following comment about the album’s concept: "The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers. Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative…."

And musically, while "The Nightmare Of Being" unveils a newly liberated and adventurous At The Gates via some of the bravest and most mesmerising material they have ever written, Lindberg Redant adds: "It still sounds like At The Gates, 100 percent. It is just more of everything…."

The album’s standard tracklisting will be as follows:

1. Spectre of Extinction

2. The Paradox

3. The Nightmare of Being

4. Garden of Cyrus

5. Touched by the White Hands of Death

6. The Fall into Time

7. Cult of Salvation

8. The Abstract Enthroned

9. Cosmic Pessimism

10. Eternal Winter of Reason

Further details about "The Nightmare Of Being" and its various formats will be revealed on April 30th, 2021 with the start of the album’s pre-order campaign.