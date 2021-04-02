Interview

Cannibal Corpse Drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz Discusses New Album "Violence Unimagined," Recruiting Erik Rutan, Music Videos And More

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Death metal is arguably the most popular of all metal sub-genres. While thrash metal may have done better commercially at a time, to this day, a new band is formed influenced by the vast range of groups from the extreme area. Much like practically every thrash band cited Venom and Motorhead as an influence, almost every death metal band points to Cannibal Corpse as one of their main inspirations. It's been a long road for Cannibal Corpse to attain such a status however, battling lineup changes, controversy and even outright bans in some countries, but the quintet are still going strong and judging by what the public has heard of the new album, "Violence Unimagined," they're more grizzly than ever.

The album in question is an important release for the band born from Buffalo, New York, as it marks their first album with Hate Eternal mastermind Erik Rutan as a full time member, though he knows them well, having produced every album since 2006's, "Kill." To find out more about the album, Rutan's influence, what seperates it from "Red Before Black," the ever gruesome artwork and much more, I spoke with drummer and co-founder Paul Mazurkiewicz, in an interview which can be seen in full below.