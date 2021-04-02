Flotsam And Jetsam Reveals New Album "Blood In The Water" Details

The Godfathers of speed metal and thrash, Arizona’s Flotsam And Jetsam, have announced the arrival of their 14th studio album "Blood In The Water," which will be released on June 4th via AFM Records. The album was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., Volbeat, Amaranthe, Powerwolf), who also handled the band’s previous record "The End of Chaos," released on January 18th, 2019.

Flotsam And Jetsam's new album, "Blood In The Water," is complete musical mayhem with a crushing, rolling, and aggressive attack that will knock you down. The new music delivers the finest fast and hard metal for new and old-school thrashers alike. The album artwork and track-listing can be seen below, , and pre-orders are already underway at this location.

"Blood In The Water" will be available in several configurations:

- Boxset (Limited to 666 units) containing the Digipak-CD, a exclusive “Blood In The Water” T-Shirt, a “Brace For Impact” poster, a sticker and a certificate of Authenticity

- Ltd. Gatefold Milky/Red/Black Splatter LP (Limited to 100 unites and exclusive to the AFM Webshop)

- Ltd. Gatefold Clear Red LP (500 units only)

- Ltd. Gatefold Clear Orange LP (500 units only)

- Ltd. Gatefold Black Red LP (400 units only)

- Digipack CD

Tracklisting:

1. Blood In The Water

2. Burn The Sky

3. Brace For Impact

4. A Place To Die

5. The Walls

6. Cry For The Dead

7. The Wicked Hour

8. Too Many Lives

9. Grey Dragon

10. Reaggression

11. Undone

12. Seven Seconds ‘Til The End Of The World