Adarrak Premiere New Song "Bereft" - Marty Friedman (Ex-Megadeth) Guests
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Singapore's progressive death metal band Adarrak premiere a new song called "Bereft". Marty Friedman (Ex-Megadeth) guests on that track. It is taken from the band's upcoming new album "Ex Oriente Lux", which will be out in stores May 27th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Astaka Arungan (Malaysia).
