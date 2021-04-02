Dead Witches Premiere New Song "D.I.E. (Dragged Into Emptiness)" From Upcoming New Split EP w/ Witchthroat Serpent
Dead Witches premiere a new song titled "D.I.E. (Dragged Into Emptiness)", taken from their upcoming new split EP with Witchthroat Serpent. The album is due out June 18 though Heavy Psych Records.
Check out now "D.I.E. (Dragged Into Emptiness)" below.
