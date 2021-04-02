Gexerott Premiere New Song "Inseminated" From Upcoming New Album "Hallucinetic Violet Ignition"

Medellín, Colombia-based black metal band Gexerott premiere a new song entitled "Inseminated", taken from their upcoming new album "Hallucinetic Violet Ignition", which will be out in stores April 18 via Satanath Records and Exhumed Records.

Check out now "Inseminated" below.