Tetrarch Premiere New Single & Music Video “Negative Noise”

Tetrarch premiere a new official music video for their track “Negative Noise“. The song is off the group’s new album “Unstable“, due out on April 30th through Napalm Records.

Tells singer/guitarist Josh Fore:

“‘Negative Noise‘ is one of the heaviest songs on the new record. It mixes big riffs with thick bass, extreme drums and some of the most intense screams I’ve ever done. One of the highlights of the song is Diamond’s guitar solo that she absolutely killed and I know will turn so many people’s heads.

Lyrically, the song is about constantly being surrounded by negativity and people trying to pull us in a million directions. More than ever, there is so much static around us, and we wanted to write a song about dealing with it and blocking out all of the noise.”