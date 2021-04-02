ExitWounds New Music Video “Heaven Is Empty”

ExitWounds have signed a worldwide deal with Seek & Strike and will have their new EP “Heavy Is Empty (Hell Is In My Mind)” out on June 25th. A video for the titular track “Heaven Is Empty” has newly debuted online below.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering up with Seek and Strike to help continue to grow in our future endeavors. This EP has been in the works for over two years now. We’ve had to overcome many obstacles since its inception, but we couldn’t be happier with the finished product. It’s the heaviest material we’ve ever written and a better representation of the direction of the band. We can’t wait to hit the road and get back in front of you all and thanks for the continued support!”