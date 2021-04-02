Alluvial (Ex-The Faceless, Black Crown Initiate, Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Thy Underling”

Alluvial premiere their new single “Thy Underling” off their new impending new album “Sarcoma“. A May 28th release date has been scheduled for that record by Nuclear Blast. The group feature guitarist Wes Hauch (ex-The Faceless, Black Crown Initiate, etc.), ex-Suffocation vocalist Kevin Muller, drummer Matthew Paulazzo (Aegaeon, The Zenith Passage) and bassist Tim Walker (Entheos) amoing their ranks.