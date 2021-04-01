Headline News

Sebastian Bach To Wrestle Chris Jericho On Special Episode Of AEW Dynamite

After a long back and forth between the two vocalists, which has included accusations of miming, copying stage moves and political differences, former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach is being rumoured to face Fozzy frontman and wrestling legend Chris Jericho at an upcoming edition of All Elite Wrestling's weekly show, Dynamite. In the company's short but notable lifespan, such names as Mike Tyson, Gene Simmons, Kevin Smith and most recently, Shaquille O'Neal, who wrestled against co-founder Cody Rhodes, have all appeared on the show and now it seems, the "Youth Gone Wild" singer will be the latest to step into the ring.

The war of words began when Bach told supporters of former United States president Donald Trump that they "stand against rock and roll," before somebody pointed out the visual similarities between the vocalist and the inaugaral AEW champion. In an unexpected Twitter spat, Bach would go on to accuse Jericho of miming at Fozzy shows, comparing him to Milli Vanilli. Jericho would soon respond to Bach, saying: "I sing my ass off every night dude. Do you really wanna go there?" before adding, "Hi… I’m Chris “Milli Vanilli” Jericho. I have 5 top 30 singles in the last five years with my band @FOZZYROCK. I’m a huge fan of @sebastianbach … who had 3 top 30 singles 30 years ago. I always admired him as a singer and a friend! And I still do."

After Bach continued to accuse Jericho of lip syncing, the former WWE champion said he would be happy to have a "sing off" against Bach with "No effects, no tuning, no bullshit," adding "Bas is a great singer... But I'm better. You've got my number dude. Call me." Bach denied any derogatory comments, but claimed that Jericho knew nothing about rock and roll and then claimed that "wrestling is not rock and roll." The sometimes actor went on to argue with random Twitter users before going to bed.

Before the dust could settle though, Jericho's Fozzy bandmate and Stuck Mojo founder Rich Ward got involved, stating that "Jericho is loyal and was always quick to defend a guy that he considered a friend. Seeing Sebastian publicly go after the only guy that I have ever witness utter a nice word about him is sad." Bach then did himself no favours by posting a screenshot of a series of texts he had sent to Jericho, insulting his singing on a livestream video and calling him a "pussy" several times.

Since then, the two have continued to take sporadic shots at each other, but it now seems as though the feud could be put to bed. All Elite Wrestling, the company which was founded by Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. co-owner Tony Khan and such wrestlers as Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson,) is known for their "special" episodes of their weekly TNT show Dynamite with recent examples being "Beach Break" and "Winter Is Coming" and now it seems, they have a marquee match to promote. Bach is rumoured to be working with AEW trainers QT Marshall and Billy Gunn to prepare for a match against the wrestler and whispers have already begun that he could be joined by his former Skid Row bandmates to counter the numbers of Chris Jericho's stable, the Inner Circle (Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager.)