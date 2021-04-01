Headline News
New Metal Festival Promises to Break World Record, Black Sabbath To Headline
Band Photo: Black Sabbath (?)
Black Sabbath, Anvil, Korn and Cannibal Corpse are the first bands to confirm for Masking Hate, a virtual music festival to take place on July 10th, 2021. The festival organizers stated that, “The festival will take place indoors but will definitely have an open-air festival feel to it for sure.” The organizers also stated that there will be so many camera angles to choose from to include a tether ball cam, beer bottle cams and a bass woofer cam that is guaranteed to give the viewer a feeling of what it’s like to have a seizure.
In addition, Guinness World Records will be contacted to document and certify the number of camera angles used to see if it breaks the current record of sixty-nine. More bands will be announced in the coming weeks and tickets go on sale today at www.maskyerhate.gov. At least 100 bands are expected to fill out the line-up and those that order the festival stream, will receive a mask with all the bands playing the festival printed on it.
