"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Headline News

New Metal Festival Promises to Break World Record, Black Sabbath To Headline

posted Apr 1, 2021 at 10:25 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Black Sabbath

Band Photo: Black Sabbath (?)

Black Sabbath, Anvil, Korn and Cannibal Corpse are the first bands to confirm for Masking Hate, a virtual music festival to take place on July 10th, 2021. The festival organizers stated that, “The festival will take place indoors but will definitely have an open-air festival feel to it for sure.” The organizers also stated that there will be so many camera angles to choose from to include a tether ball cam, beer bottle cams and a bass woofer cam that is guaranteed to give the viewer a feeling of what it’s like to have a seizure.

In addition, Guinness World Records will be contacted to document and certify the number of camera angles used to see if it breaks the current record of sixty-nine. More bands will be announced in the coming weeks and tickets go on sale today at www.maskyerhate.gov. At least 100 bands are expected to fill out the line-up and those that order the festival stream, will receive a mask with all the bands playing the festival printed on it.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "New Metal Festival Promises to Break World Record"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 