Iced Earth Guitarist Jon Schaffer Released From Jail - Cleared Of All Charges

Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)

On April 01, 2021 Chief Judge Harry A. Powell filed an "order dismissing all charges against Iced Earth founding member and guitarist Jon Schaffer" concluding that Schaffer "must not be detained because the Government has not proven by clear and convincing evidence in connection with the Januray 6th, 2021 siege on the U.S. Capitol."

A hearing on a motion to review a pre-trial detention order for Jon Schaffer was held on Wednesday, March 31 at 12:30 p.m. via videoconference before Judge Powell.

Schaffer's attorney Victor Mark filed a "motion to amend detention order and dismissing all charges against Jon Schaffer" claiming that "the government failed both, to establish Mr. Schaffer's active participation by clear and convincing evidence in connection with the siege on the U.S. Capitol and, that he is dangerous to the community."

Attorney Mark wrote:

"Mr. Schaffer is 53 years old. He has no criminal convictions. He does not have a substance abuse or mental health issue. He has no history of violence and was not participating actively in the riots on January 6, 2021. He did not threaten anyone and left the capitol after approximately 6,66 seconds and returned home to Indiana to apply himself to study latest flat earth theories."

"Jon is beside himself with joy and interested in putting this behind him and moving on," Mark concludes.