Hammer King Uploads New Lyric Video "Hammerschlag"
In the spirit of old school power metal, Germany’s up-and-comers Hammer King have gathered to release their first single, "Hammerschlag," and set ablaze on their new album, Hammer King, out June 11 via Napalm Records!
Kicking off with a tight, punishing drum groove and heavy guitars, the album’s first single, "Hammerschlag," gets your blood pumping right from the first second! Combining a catchy power metal singalong hook, guest vocals by Gerre from Tankard, Isaac from Epica and the almighty Crusader (Warkings), and topped off with dizzying guitar solos – Hammer King knows how to get your head banging!
