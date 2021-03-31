Frozen Soul Releases NSFW Music Video "Arctic Stranglehold"

Frozen Soul live up to their name as the sound of death metal at its most cold and classic. Their new album "Crypt Of Ice" is out now via Century Media.

The band have premiered the NSFW video for album track, "Arctic Stranglehold". Watch below.

"'Arctic Stranglehold' is our favorite song off of 'Crypt Of Ice,'" the band says. "We started out doing just a visual, non-performance video for it, but in the end, we thought that it deserved a lot more to really show the song. We went back to the drawing board with Tanner McCardle and our good friend Dave Gonzalez with Metal Dave Media and decided to shoot some DIY scenes ourselves to add into what Tanner had already done! All the performance scenes and death scenes were shot in our jam space, then Tanner filmed some additional footage to add to that."

The band finishes, "After we got all of the new additions finished, Tanner reworked the original visuals that he filmed and edited it together with all the new footage. 'Arctic Stranglehold' came to life, or death!! We put a lot of hard work into this video and are stoked for everyone to see it! COLD SCHOOL DEATH METAL FOREVER."

Frozen Soul frontman Chad Green recently spoke with Metal Underground in a video interview, which can also be seen below.