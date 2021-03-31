Powerwolf To Release New Album "Call Of The Wild" In July

With the undeniable impact of their internationally successful releases, Powerwolf have truly proven that heavy metal is alive and well, and that they occupy the throne of the genre unchallenged!

In 2021, the high priests of heavy metal will continue their inimitable success story: Following last year's Best Of album (Best Of The Blessed - GER #2), the Gold and Platinum band now announce their upcoming studio album, "Call Of The Wild," which will be released on July 9, 2021 via Napalm Records.

More details on the new album will follow soon.

Fans can not only expect brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production Powerwolf has brought to the stage thus far, once again cementing their status as one of the most intense live bands.

Wolfsnächte 2021

01.10.21 DE - Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle

02.10.21 CH - Zürich / Samsung Hall

04.10.21 ES - Barcelona / Razzmatazz

05.10.21 ES - Madrid / Riviera

07.10.21 FR - Paris / Zenith

08.10.21 UK - London / Roundhouse

09.10.21 BE - Antwerp / Lotto Arena

10.10.21 NL - Amsterdam / Afas Live

12.10.21 IT - Milano / Alcatraz

13.10.21 DE - Frankfurt / Jahrhunderthalle

15.10.21 DE - Munich / Zenith

16.10.21 DE - Oberhausen / König Pilsener Arena

17.10.21 CZ - Prague / Tipsport Arena

18.10.21 PL - Katowice - MCK

20.10.21 HU - Budapest / Arena

21.10.21 AT - Vienna / Gasometer

22.10.21 DE - Berlin / UFO im Velodrom

23.10.21 DE - Hamburg / Sporthalle