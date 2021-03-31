Powerwolf To Release New Album "Call Of The Wild" In July
With the undeniable impact of their internationally successful releases, Powerwolf have truly proven that heavy metal is alive and well, and that they occupy the throne of the genre unchallenged!
In 2021, the high priests of heavy metal will continue their inimitable success story: Following last year's Best Of album (Best Of The Blessed - GER #2), the Gold and Platinum band now announce their upcoming studio album, "Call Of The Wild," which will be released on July 9, 2021 via Napalm Records.
More details on the new album will follow soon.
Fans can not only expect brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production Powerwolf has brought to the stage thus far, once again cementing their status as one of the most intense live bands.
Wolfsnächte 2021
01.10.21 DE - Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle
02.10.21 CH - Zürich / Samsung Hall
04.10.21 ES - Barcelona / Razzmatazz
05.10.21 ES - Madrid / Riviera
07.10.21 FR - Paris / Zenith
08.10.21 UK - London / Roundhouse
09.10.21 BE - Antwerp / Lotto Arena
10.10.21 NL - Amsterdam / Afas Live
12.10.21 IT - Milano / Alcatraz
13.10.21 DE - Frankfurt / Jahrhunderthalle
15.10.21 DE - Munich / Zenith
16.10.21 DE - Oberhausen / König Pilsener Arena
17.10.21 CZ - Prague / Tipsport Arena
18.10.21 PL - Katowice - MCK
20.10.21 HU - Budapest / Arena
21.10.21 AT - Vienna / Gasometer
22.10.21 DE - Berlin / UFO im Velodrom
23.10.21 DE - Hamburg / Sporthalle
What's Next?
