Gosudar Premiere New Track "Awakening of the Realm" From Upcoming New Album "Morbid Despotic Ritual"
Russian death metal trio Gosudar premiere a new track named "Awakening of the Realm". The song is taken from their forthcoming new album "Morbid Despotic Ritual", which will be out in stores May 28th via Rotted Life Records.
Check out now "Awakening of the Realm" below.
