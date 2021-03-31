Scordatura Premiere New Music Video For "Nothing But Dust" From Latest Album "Mass Failure"
Scotland’s death metal outfit Scordatura premiere a new music video for "Nothing But Dust", taken from their latest album "Mass Failure". The clip was shot in Glasgow, Scotland by Obscenery Films.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nekkrofukk Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album
- Next Article:
Gosudar Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Scordatura Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.