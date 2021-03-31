Nekkrofukk Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Mysterious Rituals in the Abyss of Sabbath & Eternal Celebration of the Blakk Goat"
Polish black metal act Nekkrofukk premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Mysterious Rituals in the Abyss of Sabbath & Eternal Celebration of the Blakk Goat", which was released March 30th on Poland-based indie label Putrid Cult.
Check out now "Mysterious Rituals in the Abyss of Sabbath & Eternal Celebration of the Blakk Goat" in its entirety below.
