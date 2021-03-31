Zao Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “The Final Ghost”

Zao‘s new single and lyric video “The Final Ghost” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from the group’s impending new outing “The Crimson Corridor“, due out in stores April 09th.

Says singer Dan Weyandt:

“This song begins as a recollection of two separate events that I witnessed and interpreted as great testaments to the illusion of power. It then shifts to the idea that even the most powerful entities on Earth are always at the mercy of death and nature as well as questioning the core reasons behind our need to survive as individuals.”

Adds drummer Jeff Gretz:

“Some songs just fall into place. The mid-tempo driving ‘Zao plod,’ as I like to call it, is us in our natural state. This is just one of those songs that pretty much never really changed from the early writing/demos until the end. It just always was.”

Says guitarist Scott Mellinger:

“I was trying so hard to write a simple super crunchy riff but did not want to do the typical palm muted stuff. I started experimenting with layering a bunch of pick scrapes and string scraping stuff. Totally came out better than I expected. The little guitar melody in the chorus was another one of those parts that seem to just magically come into existence without trying. Some parts take days to work out and others minutes.”