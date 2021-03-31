The Absence Premiere New Music Video “Choirs Of Sickness”
Band Photo: The Absence (?)
The Absence premiere a new official music video for “Choirs Of Sickness”, taken from their upcoming new effort “Coffinized“, due out June 25th via M-Theory Audio.
Explains guitarist Taylor Nordberg :
“Today’s the day! We all wait for this from the moment the riff is written, and it’s exhilarating to get this juicy jam out to you! We all busted our butts off on this record, and ‘Choirs Of Sickness‘ encompasses so much of this album’s dark tones, and bold new melodic boundaries. Dig it!”
Adds singer Jamie Stewart:
“Every single song bears a torch of deprivation, darkness and triumph. In the end, we do actually win. One second, you feel creative and accomplished, validated and whole. The next, you seem empty and worthless, and feel the claustrophobia of being forced into an unwilling casket. ‘Coffinized‘ collects in detail the hysterical scratches and screams found on the inside of this casket’s lid – the kind of gashes made by four beings who are very much alive and giving their all to be heard from a forced burial.”
