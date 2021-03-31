Atreyu Premiere New Music Video For “Underrated”

Band Photo: Atreyu (?)

Atreyu premiere their new music video for the latest single, “Underrated“. That song is taken from the band's impending eighth studio release called “Baptize“, due out June 04th. That record will mark Atreyu’s first without singer Alex Varkatzas.

Tell the band:

“We’ve never been handed a golden ticket and never been given a free ride to the top of the mountain. We’ve worked our asses off for over 20 years to get to where we are, and this is only just the beginning. Our video for ‘Underrated‘ is an example of how hard we worked to bring a live show to your living room. This video contains footage from our global livestream event combined with video content created by our very own Porter McKnight.”