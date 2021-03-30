"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Bodom After Midnight (Ex-Children Of Bodom) Premiere New Music Video "Paint The Sky With Blood" From Upcoming New EP

posted Mar 30, 2021 at 3:17 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Children of Bodom

Band Photo: Children of Bodom (?)


Bodom After Midnight (Ex-Children Of Bodom) are about to premiere a new music video in a few hours (as of press time) for "Paint The Sky With Blood". The track is taken from their upcoming new three-song EP of the same name, that will be out in stores April 23rd via Napalm Records.

The recording lineup feature late ex-Children Of Bodom frontman/guitarist Alexi Laiho (April 08, 1979 - Dezember 29, 2020) and guitarist Daniel Freyburg, ex-Santa Cruz bassist Mitja Toivonen and Paradise Lost drummer Waltteri Väyrynen.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Bodom After Midnight Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 