Bodom After Midnight (Ex-Children Of Bodom) Premiere New Music Video "Paint The Sky With Blood" From Upcoming New EP

Band Photo: Children of Bodom (?)



Bodom After Midnight (Ex-Children Of Bodom) are about to premiere a new music video in a few hours (as of press time) for "Paint The Sky With Blood". The track is taken from their upcoming new three-song EP of the same name, that will be out in stores April 23rd via Napalm Records.

The recording lineup feature late ex-Children Of Bodom frontman/guitarist Alexi Laiho (April 08, 1979 - Dezember 29, 2020) and guitarist Daniel Freyburg, ex-Santa Cruz bassist Mitja Toivonen and Paradise Lost drummer Waltteri Väyrynen.



