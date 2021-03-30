Somnuri Premiere New Song "Beyond Your Last Breath" From Upcoming New Album "Nefarious Wave"
Somnuri premiere a new song and music video "Beyond Your Last Breath", taken from their upcoming new album "Nefarious Wave", which will be out in stores June 4 via Blues Funeral Recording.
Check out now "Beyond Your Last Breath" below.
