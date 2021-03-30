Empty Throne (ex-Possessed, ex-Abbath, The Kennedy Veil, Decrepit Birth, Etc.) Premiere New Track "And All Shall Know His Name" From Upcoming New EP "Glossolalia"

Band Photo: The Kennedy Veil (?)

Blackened death metal quartet Empty Throne (ex-Possessed, ex-Abbath, The Kennedy Veil, Decrepit Birth, Angerot) premiere a new track called "And All Shall Know His Name", taken from their upcoming three-song EP "Glossolalia", which will be out in stores May 7 via Wise Blood Records.

Check out now "And All Shall Know His Name" below.



